North Myrtle Beach officials brace for Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH. SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach public safety officials are bracing for large crowds this Memorial Day Weekend in spite of many events being canceled or postponed.

Although the coronavirus is still spreading, officials will treat this Memorial Day Weekend as they’ve done previous years.

Lifeguards and beach patrol will expand in presence as police units are teaming up with other agencies.

“We’re prepared for a large weekend,” Pat Dowling, communications officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach says.

Dowling tells News13 although prepared for whatever happens this weekend, Myrtle Beach will have a different outcome.

“The weekend as it unfolds in Myrtle Beach is different from the way it unfolds in North Myrtle,” he explains. “They have so much more area to cover. Their police force has to deal with a very different sort of scenario than we have to deal with.”

According to Dowling, visitors have called concerned about the beach and restaurants being too crowded this weekend.

Social distancing is highly recommended by the CDC and Governor Henry McMaster, but officers won’t guarantee that will be the environment this Memorial Day Weekend.

Dowling says do not call 911 if you see others violating social distancing guidelines.

“There’s not much we can do about that,” he says. “There is not a violation of any law. The governor’s order suggested that they follow industry guidelines, but they are not required to.”

He suggests avoiding environments that may be health compromising.