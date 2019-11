NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect linked to the theft of two jet skis.

In a Facebook post, the department said the theft happened in the Barefoot Resort area.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline 843-446-937.

