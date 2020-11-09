North Myrtle Beach restaurant helps dogs find their forever homes every Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach restaurant is helping dogs find their new homes every Monday.

Local On The Water has teamed up with the nonprofit organization, Kind Keeper, to host a weekly event called ‘Pups on the Patio.’

Kind Keepers in Myrtle Beach takes in all kinds of animals like strays, shelter transfers, and others. The group takes in dogs that can no longer be cared for and finds them a new home.

The organization says there are more dogs in this situation than you’d think. That’s why every Monday night, adoptable dogs will be showcased on the patio from 4 – 9 p.m.

Jessica and Leanne work at Kind Keepers and say there are too many sad stories behind the puppy eyes and playful attitudes.

“People do not know about the situations that are out there in this town and county,” Jessica McAteer, an event coordinator at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, said. “I surely did not know the number of dogs and a lot of the sad stories that we hear until I started working with Kind Keeper. It’s important to me to see how many animals are out there needing homes.”

The number of animals they bring to Local On The Water depends on how many volunteers they have. This week, there are two dogs, in particular, the group hopes to find a forever home.

One of the dogs up for adoption is a pit mix. She has needed a real home for over a month now. Her name is Wednesday, and she is one and a half, friendly and loves attention.

The other dog up for adoption is Tiffany. She is a five-year-old pit bull who was adopted by a man who recently had to give her back.

“She came to us as a stray or shelter transfer, then got adopted by a great man,” Leanne Dornseif, an event coordinator at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, said. “Unfortunately, he just got diagnosed with cancer. So, he had to bring her back to us. It was a sad situation, because she is such a wonderful dog, and he did love her very much.”

The event allows potential owners to have a meet and greet and see how they interact with other dogs and people.

Adoption fees are $275 for dogs and $95 for cats.

For anyone considering adoption, the event requires you to bring HOA or landlord information on dog policies and breed restrictions. If you have other household pets, organizers ask you to bring them to the meet and greet too.

