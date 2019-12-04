North Myrtle Beach RV Resort will expand, doubling RV parking spots

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council gave approval to the North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock Marina Monday night to grow their site, which is currently 12 acres.

107 more RV spots will be added to bring their total of RV parking spots to 214. The total project, which will also include a splash pad, will cost the North Myrtle Beach RV resort nearly $10 million.

“At certain times of the year, we’re 100% occupied, so this gives them the ability to bring their children here, and their family here, and have that spot for them, along with the splash pad to enjoy the sun,” said Kirk Hanna, the Resort’s representative.

Fun in the sun, is what the North Myrtle Beach RV resort and Dry Dock Marina plans to add to its existing 12 acres.

Monday night’s North Myrtle Beach City Council approval will allow the resort to double their RV parking spots, add a dog park, a basketball court and extend their docks on the Intracoastal Waterway.

“So, if people are camping here, and they want to bring their boat, and enjoy the Intracoastal Waterway, versus going to the beach, we have that amenity available for ’em,” said Hanna.

A new amenity building with meeting rooms will also be added, which will include a place to play ping-pong and pool.

Resort representative Kirk Hanna says the site is a valuable asset to the city.

“Not only do we bring people from outside the community, in, to the city of Myrtle Beach, you know, we also, people come from Conway and it’s local that comes, they enjoy the festivities that they have at Main Street,” he said.

Hanna says although the property was originally zoned for 200 condos, they changed the zoning to make it an RV resort, in turn allowing them to add the additional RV parking spots.

There are no plans to add any condos to the property.

Hanna says he hopes the new additions, including the dog park, will help the North Myrtle Beach RV resort and Dry Dock Marina be a place where families can come together and have a good time.