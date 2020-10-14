North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing 2 newborns a no-show on third day of trial

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The trial of a woman charged with birthing and then dumping two newborns in the trash continued Wednesday — without the accused present.

Alyssa Dayvault was arraigned in February on a charge of homicide by child abuse. If convicted, Dayvault could face up to 35 years in prison.

She did not appear in court on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. She will continue to be tried even if she doesn’t appear.

A warrant was issued for Dayvault on Monday in court protocol to continue the trial in her absence. She was supposed to appear in court Monday, where she could have denied her appearance for trial.

She will be arrested and brought to court if she’s detained by police during the course of the trial, at which point she will be able to deny or accept to be absent during proceedings.

If she is found guilty, a judge will seal her sentence and issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

The jury for her trial was selected Tuesday. It was dismissed later in the day after an alternate juror who was not able to be present needed to be excused. Her jury was then dismissed because it had not been sworn in, and the jury pool was expected to be pulled again Wednesday to decide on another alternate.

No opening statements were given on Tuesday.

Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Dec. 5, 2018 “for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding. During treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Dayvault later admitted she birthed a newborn male child at her home in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants. She said the child “was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born.”

She then said she “disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities,” according to previous reporting.

Dayvault initially denied her pregnancy to hospital staff, according to warrants. A urine sample taken at a hospital at the time tested positive for THC.

She was also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between Nov. 4 to Nov. 23, 2017, in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as the trial progresses.

