Ocean Bay Elementary recognized as 2019 National Blue Ribbon School

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Four schools in South Carolina were named as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the United States Department of Education, including one local school.

Ocean Bay Elementary was named as one of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to a press release from the South Carolin Department of Education. The other three are Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary School in Chesnee, Lake Murray Elementary School in Lexington, and Spearman Elementary School in Piedmont.

“I am so proud of the four South Carolina schools that are being honored nationally for their students’ success,” said State Superintendent Molly Spearman.

“Congratulations to all of the students, teachers, staff, and families in these communities for all of their hard work and dedication. Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary School, Lake Murray Elementary School, Ocean Bay Elementary School, and Spearman Elementary School are models of excellence for our entire state and nation,” concluded Spearman.

“When I first found out I was filled with emotion.” Said Ocean Bay Elementary School, Principal Rebecca Schroyer. “To know that this honor is being shared with our community who pours into this building. From students to staff members, all staff. Each and every member of our team here at Ocean Bay Elementary School works together, and that’s why I am embracing that this is a shared success. I’m the principal, being here on camera today, but this is a building-wide celebration.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.

The four South Carolina award winners were recognized in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category, meaning they are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.