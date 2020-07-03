Ocean Boulevard businesses prepare for busy holiday weekend amid pandemic

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Despite rising Coronavirus numbers in Horry County and South Carolina, businesses in Downtown Myrtle Beach rely on summer travel.

Most businesses News13 spoke with today ahead of the busy holiday weekend say, their business is still booming even though they are having to take steps to limit capacity.

“Some of our tables aren’t set up the way they should be, we have to limit our seating and capacity, but everything is pretty much normal aside from the masks,” bar manager at Hurricanes Daiquiri Bar said.

“We have limited our hours just for our staffing purposes so that we don’t have cross over on shifts to limit the contamination possibilities, so our numbers are kinda skewed because we’re only open regular hours until 8:00 P.M. where normally this time of year we would be open until midnight,” marketing and brand manager for the Skywheel, Rachel Beckerman said.



News13 also reached out to vacation rental companies in Myrtle Beach who say, in the last few weeks, several people have canceled or rescheduled their 4th of July vacation.

We reached out to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, but they were not able to provide a statement.