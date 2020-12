Lake City (WBTW) – The Lake City Fire Department Chief Randy Driggers says a man died following a house fire.

Crews were dispatched to a house on Darlington Street in Lake City at approximately 3:21 a.m. A male victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation.

The incident appears to be accidental. The Florence County Sheriffs Office was called to assist in the investigation.

