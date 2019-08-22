Officials remembering Florence Police officer Lt. Rick Gould

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – 30 years ago, a Florence Police officer was shot and killed on the line of duty.

People who used to work with Lt. Richard Gould are still saddened by the events that happened that day.

“He was a fine officer. One of our best and I think about Gould very often,” said Waymon Mumford, Chairman of Florence County council.

On August 22, 1989, Lt. Gould was working his normal shift as a commander for the squad team, but that day completely shocked everyone.

“When I got the call, someone said there was a shooting downstairs in the basement, in an area where officers would meet. A gentleman entered the property and he came to see Lt. Gould who was one of my watch commander. At that time I was the captain of patrol,” said Mumford.

The man spoke to Lt. Gould for a few minutes, then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head.

“I don’t know that I can really describe the emotions that all the officers felt even until this day, it’s a very emotional moment when you think of it,” said Ronald Smith, Investigator with the Florence County public defender’s office.

Shortly after the man ran outside and shot and killed himself. To this day, people continue to remember Lt. Gould, and wish he was still here.

“He enjoyed police work, and kinda like myself it gets in your blood and you just can’t get it out, it just stick with you,” said Mumford.

“He’s still in our minds, and in our souls,” said Smith.

Lt. Gould worked for the department nearly 12 years.

The Florence police department hasn’t lost an officer like this until Sgt. Terrance Carraway was shot and killed in the line of duty back on October 3rd at the Vintage place neighborhood.