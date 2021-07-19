Officials say Dillon running smoothly as mayor suspended over alleged sex crimes

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)– A hearing for the suspended mayor of Dillon was supposed to take place Monday morning. Corey Jackson’s attorneys faced a scheduling conflict and had to cancel. Court officials say the hearing would have included the presentation of a plea deal. City officials say things are going smoothly despite his absence. One city councilman said his constituents frequently ask him about the situation.

“When are we going to get a new mayor for the city of Dillon? That’s the main question,” Dillon City Council member Timothy Cousar said. Mayor Corey Jackson was suspended in May of 2019 shortly after being elected. According to arrest warrants, he offered to pay ten teenage boys for naked pictures. City officials say his absence has not made a major difference to their operation.

“The downtown development is still going on, we’ve got new businesses coming downtown,” Cousar said. “We’ve been pretty effective I think.” Cousar says he is currently serving his first term and has gotten used to working with the mayor pro tempore.

“Voting-wise it’s still just the same, we just don’t have a mayor,” Cousar said. “And we’ve been going on two years, almost three years, without one in office.” Though Jackson is not allowed to conduct city business, officials said he frequently sits in on council meetings.

“He still comes and supports the council one hundred percent and he’s up there,” Cousar said. “So I feel that he wants to do his job and we want to get all this behind us.” A court official said this case would have been dealt with long ago, but the courts were backed up due to COVID-19. Jackson’s hearing is now scheduled for December 6th.