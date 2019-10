RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Officials in Robeson County are trying to locate a missing man from Red Springs.

According to a press release, the Red Springs Police Department is looking for a 74-year-old George Lee Stephens, who was last seen leaving Providence Place in Red Springs on Mt. Tabor Road. He is described as 6 feet tall 170 pounds wearing brown or beige pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Springs Police at 910-843-3454 or Robeson County Communications at 910-671-3172