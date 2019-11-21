Olanta honors MLB player Don Buddin

OLANTA, SC (WBTW) The town of Olanta honored former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Don Buddin by adding his name to their welcome signs

Buddin was born in Turbeville but attended school in Olanta where he played high school baseball. He led his team to a state championship in 1953.

“He still considered Olanta as home. You know his mother and father grew up here, and we still call it our hometown,” said Susan Hardy, Buddin’s daughter.

Immediately after high school, he played Major League Baseball for the Boston Red Sox during 1956, 1958-1961.

Buddin’s family members, friends and fans gathered at Olanta’s American Legion Thursday to remember his life.

“I’m glad that he is the first big great thing that we are doing for our town in his honor,” said Michael Welch, Mayor of Olanta.

The town started working on getting the three signs about a year ago.

“We just want to thank everybody for having this. It was really an honor,” Hardy said.