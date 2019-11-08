One dead after car runs off road, hits tree in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a car crash Friday morning.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on 11th Avenue in Aynor.

The driver was traveling north on 11th Avenue when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.

Nobody else was in the car at the time of the crash. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.