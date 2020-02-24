One dead, another injured after early morning shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — a man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Robeson County Monday morning.

According to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Clint Drive in Shannon.

When deputies arrived, they found two people that were shot. Steven Ray Locklear, 36, of Raeford was pronounced dead a the scene. Another victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to deputies, the victim that was sent to the hospital claimed he saw four or five people with their faces covered, exit an SUV when he arrived home. He then told authorities, that is when gunshots were exchanged and he and Locklear were both struck. The remaining suspects fled the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating. They are asking anyone with information to call (910)-671-3100.