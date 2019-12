HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday evening in Horry County.

The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on W Dogwood Road near Vernon Lane, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2002 BMW traveling east on W Dogwood Road struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway, according to troopers.

The driver of the BMW was not hurt and no charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released yet.