One injured after reported shooting in Maxton

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured following a report of gunfire in Maxton Thursday.

Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson tells News13 that police responded to the Cottingham section of town. She says gunfire was reported in the afternoon.

Chief Nelson could not confirm that the injured person had been shot, but said further information would be provided on Friday morning. She says this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information for police about this situation, you’re asked to call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.

