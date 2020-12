FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Sunday evening.

Captain Mike Brandt with Florence PD says officers responded to Lawson and Dixie Streets for a shooting at 7:15 Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.