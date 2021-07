MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police officers detained one person after someone was injured in a shooting on 14th Avenue South.

Master Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD tells News13, the shooting happened about 7:30 on Saturday evening at 307 14th Avenue South.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Officers say the area is secure, but they are still present and investigating. Anyone with information should call 843-918-1382.

Count on News13 for updates.