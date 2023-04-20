Sunny weather will continue for one more day before changes arrive for the weekend. Tonight will be clear and mild, just like last night with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. High pressure will hold on tomorrow, bringing sunshine and warm weather with highs back in the 80s for most of us. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with the main threat being damaging winds. It will be warm and humid Saturday with highs near 80. Cooler weather will move in for the second half of the weekend. Partly sunny on Sunday with highs in the 70s. This cooler, more seasonable weather will continue through next week. Rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs near 80.