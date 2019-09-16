One more very warm, humid day

The warm, humid weather will continue tomorrow with temperatures back in the upper 80s and low 90s, but much cooler weather moves in Wednesday. A strong cold front will move through Tuesday night with a small chance for a shower overnight. Cooler, drier air will move in Wednesday, and high temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s through Friday. It will be sunny and dry through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for the weekend. Another cold front could bring showers Monday.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.