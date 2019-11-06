One more warm day before big cool down

A strong cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing much cooler weather for the end of the week. Until this front moves through, it will stay mild. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s. We will warm back into the 70s tomorrow with increasing clouds. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but the best chance for rain will be tomorrow night. The rain may linger into Friday morning, but it will clear quickly as it turns much cooler. Highs Friday will only be in the 50s, and temperatures will fall into the 30s at night. Many places away from the coast will see the first freeze of the season Friday night. It will stay cool through the weekend, then warm to near 70 on Monday. Another strong cold front will bring rain Tuesday, then another big cool down Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, morning showers, then partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.