One person dead, another injured in crash on McIver Road

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another is injured in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon on McIver Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. A Nisan Ultima was traveling on McIver Road when the driver went off the road and lost control of the car causing it to spin out and into the path of a Dodge Minivan. The minivan was traveling in the opposite direction and struck the Ultima.

The driver of the Ultima died from the crash, the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital for injuries. All those involved were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.