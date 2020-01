Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to a house fire on Godwin Avenue Tuesday night.

Once inside the home, a body was found. Evidence found at the scene have lead investigators to believe foul play is suspected.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.