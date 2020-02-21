One person hurt after police respond to shooting, flipped vehicle in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a shooting that also involved a vehicle rollover in Laurinburg on Friday.

Chief Darwin Williams with the Laurinburg Police Department tells News13 that officers at 2:40 p.m. responded to the 400 block of E Covington Street, in reference to a rollover traffic incident with shots fired.

Officers say a silver Mazda with SC registration had struck a power pole and flipped over, landing on its roof.

The vehicle had three females inside and one male. One of the female passengers was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

Police have not said whether any arrests were made or if the department is looking for any suspects. We’re told the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.

Electrical crews were dispatched and power has been restored in the area.

