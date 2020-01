MYRTLE BEACH AREA (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a moped vs. vehicle crash in the area of Dick Pond Road and Forestbrook Road in Sunday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash at around 6:45 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening, HCFR said.

You’re asked to avoid the area as officials work to clear this crash.

Count on News13 for updates.