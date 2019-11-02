One person transported to hospital after grill explosion in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – One person is being flown to Chapel Hill in a medical helicopter with serious burns following a grill explosion, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue Saturday evening.

Crews responded to the explosion on Highway 308 in Galivants Ferry.

