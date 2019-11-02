GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – One person is being flown to Chapel Hill in a medical helicopter with serious burns following a grill explosion, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue Saturday evening.
Crews responded to the explosion on Highway 308 in Galivants Ferry.
Stay with News13 for updates as we learn more.
- One person transported to hospital after grill explosion in Galivants Ferry
- Santee Cooper worker’s body found at work site he disappeared from in 2017
- Conway police seek person of interest in card fraud case
- Tiny houses could come to Florence to help with homelessness
- Grand Strand Medical welcomes Halloween babies