One shot in Lake City, multiple agencies responding

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting in Lake City on Thursday.

Lake City Police Department spokesperson Amy Pringle confirms one person was shot in the area of Rae Street and Lassie Street, around 6 p.m.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby tells News13 that deputies are also on scene and the department’s special reaction team (SRT) is on the way to assist Lake City Police.

