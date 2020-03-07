Online meeting allows public to provide feedback to SCDOT about proposed widening of US 501

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), along with Horry County’s RIDE III Program, is holding an online public information meeting on the SCDOT website about the proposed widening of US 501 between Gardner Lacy Road/Myrtle Ridge Drive and SC 544.

Click here for a link to the website. Then, click on the ‘Public Involvement Portal’ tab, then ‘Public Comments’ tab. A link to the project website is available here.

The online meeting is set to conclude on Tuesday, March 31. The meeting will include a video detailing the conceptual design of the proposed project, as well as other information.

This allows the public to review and provide comments to the SCDOT on the project. The project’s aim is to improve congestion and delays along the corridor, while improving safety at each intersection.

The project will widen US 501 from its current 4-lane configuration to a 6-lane configuration and include additional turn lane storage capacity and improved geometric alignment at various intersections, according to the SCDOT.

Additional information concerning the project may be obtained by contacting Stacey Johnson, SCDOT Program Manager at 803-737-3715 in Columbia, or at johnsonSH@scdot.org. If you don’t have access to the internet, please call 855-GO-SCDOT (467-2368).