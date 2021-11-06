Our damp weekend start settles in

Good morning and happy Saturday my friends, despite it being rainy for many! With all the cloud cover, highs will also be held in the mid 50s today. Our rain has arrived for the coast and will be pressing into the Pee Dee gradually throughout the day, lasting throughout the first half of the weekend.

Rainfall potential is higher for the coast where 1-3″ will be possible, closer to totals around 1-1.5″ for areas further inland.

The rain will continue into Sunday morning, but will break up quickly, and the cloud cover will clear slowly throughout the afternoon. High pressure will build in for next week, bringing sunny weather and a warm up right into the heart of the workweek, with highs getting back into the low and mid 70s!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, & cool with rain around, more so for the coast. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers & clouds dissipate into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70.