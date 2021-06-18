‘Our shelter is bursting’: North Myrtle Beach businesses sponsor pet adoption fees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACCH, SC – The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is teaming up with shelters across South Carolina by participating in the statewide adoption event called Pick Me SC.

Adoption fees for adult cats and dogs adopted from The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will be sponsored by area businesses: Anthony Green Real Estate, Murray Law, Elliot Coastal Living, Atlantic Heating & Cooling, Remax-Southern Shores and Anderson Brothers Bank. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, de-worming, flea preventative and micro-chipping.

The event takes place June 18 through June 27.

“Our shelter is bursting at the seams with loving animals that deserve second chances at loving homes,” stated Tina Hunter, Executive Director of The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.



“It is our hope that the community members will open up their hearts and homes to every single adoptable pet in our shelter during the Pick Me SC adoption event.”



Potential adopters can view a list of adoptable pets online at www.hsnmb.org and submit adoption applications online or call the shelter at 843-249-4948 to schedule an adoption appointment. The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is located at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach. For more information on pet adoptions, visit www.humanesocietynmb.org or call (843) 249-4948.