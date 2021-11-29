Our sunny skies are here to stay

A good Monday morning to you all! We are starting out the new work week with most temps ranging in the 30s with clear skies. Sunshine will help us get back to the mid 50s this afternoon!

Temps will tumble back tonight into the lower 30s, with some upper 20s possible inland. High pressure will remain in command for our weather situation throughout the entirety of this week with a warming trend continuing to build and build. From Thursday into the start of the weekend, many communities will be seeing highs back in the 70s, so keep those shorts and sunglasses at the ready.

TODAY: Sunny and cool with highs averaging in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Chilly & Clear with lows falling back to the low 30s, with some upper 20s possible inland.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine with highs back to the low and mid 60s.