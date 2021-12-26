Our warmth remains unshaken!

A good Sunday my friends! After a dry and mild morning, mainly sunny skies will stay in place today, with highs soaring toward a wide range of the 70s. After a toasty day, overnight lows will average in the low 50s.

A good deal of that sun will be with us on Monday, along with highs in the low to mid-70s, with a similar setup coming for Tuesday. The warmth will be going nowhere!

Looking ahead, we have our next system of showers slated for Thursday, so you can have an umbrella there. Check back for more updates on that precipitation as the New Year nears.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs ranging widely in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: Good deal of sun with highs in the low to mid-70s.