Over 500 apply for positions with Horry County Fire Rescue

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – 506 people applied to join Horry County Fire Rescue breaking the hoped-for 500 applicants.

The department will fill about 40 positions and 30 of these positions came from the Safer Grant.

Tony Casey, a spokesperson with HCFR, tells News13 the volume of applications shows just how many people want to join the department.

Casey says hiring this many new first responders can ease the burden for a department that runs more than 6,000 calls a year “It’s going be a big help, a shot in the arm to our people,”