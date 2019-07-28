Over 7,000 books, toys and articles of clothing given away at Myrtle Beach Charter School

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach non-profit held a “Mobile Boutique” over the weekend, offering students and family members free clothing ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event was organized by White Pony Express at the Myrtle Beach Primary School Saturday afternoon. There, about 560 students and family members were able to pick up clothing, toys and books.









In all, 7,000 items were given away.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Myrtle Beach schools to host our first Boutique in the Myrtle Beach area,” WPE Executive Director Mary Brooks said. “We hope to continue to join with others in this community to serve those of us in need in the Myrtle Beach area.”

White Pony Express is a California-based non-profit that provides food and clothing to those in need.