FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An 18-wheeler overturned Thursday evening, resulting in major delays for hours in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Florence County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident happened around 5 p.m. north of exit 170. Troopers say it will likely take several hours to clean up the scene.

Florence County: Overturned 18 wheeler on I-95 south at 173mm. Expect delays for next several hours during cleanup. pic.twitter.com/p0ftIVhnpg — Trooper Brian SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) June 11, 2020

No injuries have been reported at this time.

