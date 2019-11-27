Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension opens ahead of schedule

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension has opened ahead of schedule.

According to Horry County, the road opened on Wednesday, ahead of the previously reported opening day of November 30.

The road project, which helps connect Palmetto Pointe Blvd. to Highway 544 near the Big Block Rd. intersection is one of Horry County’s Ride 3 Projects. It is the first project in this phase set to open.

Horry County council approved the Ride 3 Projects in 2016, implemented the plan in 2017, and began construction on Palmetto Pointe Blvd. in March of this year.