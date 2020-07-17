Pandemic highlights lack of broadband in rural areas

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) – Broadband internet access has been a consistent issue in the state and has been brought to the forefront due to the coronavirus pandemic. Heavy wooded areas especially make it difficult to get access to the internet. Officials say there is potential help on the way to fix the issue.

Governor Henry McMaster says parents have the options to either send their kid to school or to have them do virtual instruction. However, that isn’t an option for more than 180,000 South Carolina residents who don’t have access to the internet. South Carolina lawmakers have already vowed to spend $50 million to improve broadband in the state.

South Carolina State Representative Robert Williams says in a recent session the house introduced a bill that would grow broadband in communities and allow people to have high speed internet. However, he says it’s unfortunate to everyone involved because now the state is having to play catch up.

“We gotta fix this and we need to fix this. It should’ve been already fixed. Kids in the rural areas of South Carolina should already have access broadband, to the internet services. No matter where their zip code,” William says.

Williams says the bill is still sitting in the Senate. They may have to resubmit it for the next session. In the case it does not pass, Williams says there’s still funds from the CARES act that help with the broadband issue.