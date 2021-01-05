Part of road in Horry County closed due to shooting investigation

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A road in the Green Sea area is closed Tuesday evening due to a shooting investigation.

The Horry County Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. that Sandy Bluff Road was closed to traffic at Highway 410, between Highway 9 and the state line. Police modified an earlier post that said Highway 9 was closed at Sandy Bluff Road. Police urge the public to avoid the area.

No further details have been provided but News13 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

