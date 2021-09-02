Part of Highway 90 blocked after motorcycle crashes, catches on fire; serious injuries reported

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the area of SC 90, near the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.

Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Thursday to SC 90 and Robert Edge Parkway in the North Myrtle Beach area. Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) says the crash, involving a car and motorcycle, involved an ejection and will force traffic to be blocked for “an extended amount of time”. Casey says the motorcycle caught fire. The fire was later extinguished.

Serious injuries are reported, according to Casey, and one person is being taken to the hospital. You’re asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be investigating. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety assisted with the call, according to HCFR.

No other details are known at this time. News13 has a crew on the scene trying to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.