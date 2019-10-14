Suspect in custody following exchange of gunfire with officers in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A suspect is in custody following an exchange of gunfire in the 500 block of Brunson Street in Florence.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler tells us that Frederick Whitley and officers exchanged gunfire. Officers were serving a warrant for Whitley for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Chief Heidler says there were no injuries and that Whitley surrendered to officers.

Five officers have been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol.

SLED has been called in to investigate the incident.

Count on News13 for updates.

Huge police presence on Oakland Avenue in Florence . I’m at the scene and have reached out to police on what could be going on. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/4UpRMGc5zF — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) October 14, 2019

This comes just over one year after the Vintage Place Ambush where the father of a suspect allegedly opened fire on officers serving a warrant at his home.