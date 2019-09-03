Partly Sunny and Humid Today

Hurricane Dorian should make its turn to the north today, with impacts to the Carolinas by mid week. The weak front that has brought scattered showers the past couple of days will move to our north today, so will stay dry. Dorian will approach Wednesday with rain arriving and winds increasing. The worst of the weather will be Wednesday night and Thursday with tropical storm conditions likely, especially along the coast. The storm will move away Thursday night, leaving nice weather Friday into the weekend.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, increasing clouds followed by increasing rain and wind. Highs in the low to mid 80s.