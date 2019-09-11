Patchy fog to develop again tonight

Clear skies, light wind and high humidity will again lead to fog formation overnight, but it will lift quickly in the morning. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow, leading to another mostly sunny day after the early morning for. Temperatures will once again warm into the 80s and low 90s, which is above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front will approach from the north on Friday, and will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorm. This front will stall to our north through the weekend. We are not expecting much of a cool down, but it will give us a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms through the weekend. The warm, humid weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.