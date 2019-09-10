Patchy fog will develop tonight

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather, bringing mainly clear skies for the next couple of days. The clear sky and high humidity will lead to fog development during the early morning hours. Any fog should burn off quickly in the morning. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal through the weekend. A weak cold front will approach from the north on Friday, then stall to our north on Saturday. This will bring a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms. The warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.