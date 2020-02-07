Peak wind gust and rainfall totals from Thursday nights storms

A strong cold front brought showers and storms to the area late Thursday evening bringing strong damaging winds and flooding rains.
The Highest peak gust was in North Myrtle Beach with a gust at 61mph. Wind damage was reported through out the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand with winds near 40-50mph.
In Green Sea there a family and their dog had to be rescued due to high flood waters. On average, area rainfall totals were between 2-3 inches. However, Green Sea saw the highest with 4 inches of rain in a very short period.