DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a car struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Dillon County.

The driver of a GMC pickup truck was traveling North on on Old Ebenezer Road near Dunwoody

Court when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway. It happened at 8 P.M.

SCHP continues to investigate this case. We do not know the name of the victim.

Count on News13 for updates.