Pee Dee boy raising money to sponsor last Tiny Home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – 11-year-old Ayden Atkinson is raising money to sponsor the last Tiny Home in the Tiny Home Project. This project is set to be 22 tiny homes equipped with a bed, dinning area, dorm-style kitchen and bathroom for the homeless.

“Cause I feel like some people don’t have the privilege to do what others can do,” Ayden says.

Ayden has had his own experience of being placed in residential care growing up and he says he now wants to help others in need.

“My brother wants to do the same thing, but he’s afraid that it might not work so I want to show him that he can do it just like me,” Ayden says.

Dave Hemmingsen, Ayden’s grandfather, says this all started after a field trip with Bryan Braddock, the Executive Director for House of Hope Pee Dee. That then turned into a meeting inside one of the Tiny Home models. Hemmingsen says that when Ayden showed interest in the home and wanted to help.

“Can I adopt a house and raise money for it and Bryan and I both sort of was taken aback and so Bryan explained to him how much money it was, what the effort was and he said they have one more house that needed to be paid for and Ayden said I want that to be my house,” Hemmingsen says.

Julie Maxham, House of Hope Director of Development, says with Ayden’s fundraiser on GoFundMe it should get him to his goal of $20,000.

“Not everyone can write a check for 10 or $20,0000 but in a group of people when you reach out to your friends and family there is that availability to raise a lot more money as part of a community and I think that’s what he’s going to teach everybody,” Maxham says.

If you would like to donate and help Ayden reach his goal you can do so by clicking the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tiny-house-for-house-of-hope?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet