Pee Dee business owner offers tutoring scholarship

FLORENCE, S.C (WBTW) – Gloria Jones, Owner of Gloria’s Perfection tax services, started a scholarship fund called “My Child Matters” to help low income families in Florence, Darlington, and Timmonsville. The funds will help pay for tutoring services for students who may struggle with virtual academy and face-to-face instruction during the pandemic.

“I’ve been in Florence all of my life and I’ve seen so much growth in the community. I’ve always been passionate about children as I am a mother myself as well as a child care provider and I constantly say that it takes a village to raise these children and we all need to take a part into how we can help,” Jones says.

Jones has already put $5,000 of her own money into the scholarship fund and has received donations from clients to help it keep running.

“Because I’m passionate about that I chose to sacrifice doing certain things just so I can help another child,” Jones says.

Jones told News13 there’s also possible assistance for families outside the Pee Dee region.

“Those that are outside of that parameter I still have free services that they can receive so that’s why it’s limited to how I am able to offer the services,” Jones says.

For more information, call 843-702-2593 or email gpgivingbackfund@gmail.com.

If you would like to donate to the fund you may also mail or drop off donation at 1509 W. Evans St., Florence, S.C. 29501 or Cashapp at $gpgbf.