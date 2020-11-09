Pee Dee daycare owner changes services because of the pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The owner of Primary Learning Center has made some moderations to her services because of Covid-19. Brittney Jefferson, 28-year-old Timmonsville native, is the owner to 3 PLC locations in Florence. She is also a mother of 2. Jefferson says she understood that because of the pandemic that times would be rough on parents. As the owner of PLC, she decided to assist by extending the afterschool care/virtual learning to 7am-7pm.

“It gives parents enough time to get off work, maybe run to the grocery store, get stuff done without having the kiddos,” Jefferson says. “During Covid we decided that we were not going to move our prices. We knew parents still had to get to work, school is out, kids are going to be home and school work still continues,” Jefferson continues.

Natalie Robinson is a single parent as well and she says these services gave her a way to still provide for her family.

“This was a great option and opportunity for me. I was able to live and continue and maintain of lifestyle and not have to leave my job or try to find a new job during the pandemic because of it,” Robinson says.

Jefferson is also the owner of PLC on Pamplico Hwy. This location serves as a daycare center where Jefferson has also extended hours for parenting during the pandemic.

“You get 10 hours of care. You get to place those 10 hours where you need them,” Jefferson says. “We have a lot of moms who work at Assurant from 10-8 so you might ay I need 9:30-8:30 and it’s marvelous for them because like I said not everyone has a support system. So we really wanted to find a way to be flexible, be untraditional and just serve,” Jefferson adds.

Jefferson also stated that she is still taking in more kids. For more information you may visit her website www.primarylearningcenter.com or email her at bjefferson@primarylearningcenter.com