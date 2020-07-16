Pee Dee districts respond to McMaster’s return to school plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – News13’s Lacey Lee reached out to several local school districts to see what plans they have in place after hearing Governor Henry McMaster’s plan. Some say they agree.

“Tomorrow we plan to release a virtual application so that we can determine the staffing levels that are needed for our virtual school and for the face to face classes. So that has been our plan in Florence County District 2 all along,” says Dr. Neal Vincent, Superintendent for Florence School District Two.

According to DHEC data, most Pee Dee school districts don’t meet the Accelerate ED standards to hold in person classes.

DHEC said Monday the following Pee Dee counties are high in recent disease activity.

– Darlington County

– Dillon County

– Florence County

– Marion County

Kathy Maness, Executive Director of Palmetto State Teacher’s Association, says she agrees with McMaster on starting schools after Labor Day. However, she’s more concerned with the health of students and teachers.

“We are very concerned with the face to face five days instruction for many of our school districts,” Maness says.

Florence District Three’s office says it is now going back to the drawing board after the Wednesday press conference.

“We were already planning to offer parents the options mentioned by the governor, but how we planned to do that was different than offering 5 days of classroom for those that choose the in-person option is going to have to be revised,” Brian Huckabee, Director of Communications and Technology, Florence School District 3.

Kathy Maness Executive Director, Palmetto State Teachers Association, says she disagrees with McMaster’s plan.

“I don’t agree with the governor telling the Superindent of Education do not accept a plan from a local school district that does not include face to face five days. Again the local school district should make the decision as to what’s best for their children, their students returning back to school,” Maness says.

When asked how they would handle areas that lack in high speed internet or connection Maness had this to say.

“I had a teacher who said internet is not available where I live and so it makes it very difficult. So we know that that is a problem that we have to address statewide.”

At this time public schools can resubmit reopening plans but thy must reopen the day after Labor Day.

