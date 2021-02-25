Pee Dee native combating food insecurity by opening supermarket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence native Tim Waters is working on building a grocery store as a way to address food insecurity in his community and also provide jobs.

The grocery store will open on the corner of N Dargan St and Darlington St in Downtown Florence. Waters say, it’s been a long time coming.

“You’re talking about 20 years in 1997, is when I started thinking about trying to do a supermarket here,” Waters says.

Waters says he grew up across the street from where he’s building the Save-A-Lot Supermarket. He says these are his stomping grounds so he’s seen how food insecurity has affected his community.

“The food insecurity comes from the fact that this area is high in diabetes, high in heart disease and it’s because we are eating out of the convenient stores, we are eating unhealthy foods. We’re not eating fruits and vegetables and what this store will do is it’ll let people have access to those healthy foods because believe it or not health is wealth,” Waters says.

Waters also stated that with the store being located in Downtown Florence it allows easier access to healthy options for surrounding neighborhoods. What was once a dream, is now becoming a reality.



“They are going to know that these are the streets that Tim came from and if Tim can do it so can I because this store isn’t about me. It’s about breaking the generational poverty curse because we as African-Americans have this curse on us that food insecurities, lacking housing, banking and I’m trying to break that curse and show them if I can do it, you can do it as well,” Waters says.

Waters continued to say that he is hopeful to have the doors of his supermarket opened by the first week of June 2021.